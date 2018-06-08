Marc Bircham leaves Queens Park Rangers coaching role after 18 months

Marc Bircham has served QPR as a player and coach

Queens Park Rangers first-team coach Marc Bircham has left the club.

The 40-year-old returned in November 2016 under Ian Holloway, having previously spent five years as a coach.

Bircham, who also made more than 150 appearances for the R's as a player between 2002 and 2007, moves on with new manager Steve McClaren keen to bring in his own backroom staff.

McClaren, who replaced Holloway, recently appointed John Eustace as his assistant.

"I firmly believe we have left the club in a better position than we found it," Bircham told the club website.

"Steve McClaren has come in and wants to bring his own people in, which is absolutely the right thing for a manager to do. I genuinely wish him and his staff well for the future."