Paul Gallagher: Preston North End midfielder signs new one-year contract
-
- From the section Preston
Preston North End midfielder Paul Gallagher has signed a new one-year contract at the Championship club.
He has played over 200 games for The Lilywhites in an association that goes back almost five years.
The 33-year-old first joined on a season-long loan from Leicester City in October 2013, before signing a deal at Deepdale in June 2015.
"I've really enjoyed myself here and I've seen this project really take off," he told the club website.
"We were in League One when I came and every year we have got better and always finished higher in the league.
"When you look around the squad it's a young squad and I enjoy the responsibility of being a role model for them and someone they look up to.
"I believe I can still play at this level no problem, I really enjoyed myself last season and when you are looking around at the young players and watching them grow it makes your job a lot easier."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.