Scotland Women: Lisa Evans expects tough World Cup qualifier in Poland

By Amy MacBeath

BBC Sport Scotland

Lisa Evans helps Erin Cuthbert celebrate her second goal against Belarus
Lisa Evans (left) helps Erin Cuthbert celebrate her second goal against Belarus
Women's World Cup qualifier: Poland v Scotland
Venue: Kielce City Stadium, Kielce Date: Tuesday, 12 June Kick-off: 14:30 BST
Coverage: Watch on BBC Alba & BBC Sport website; Commentary on Radio Scotland; text commentary on BBC Sport website

Scotland Women's midfielder Lisa Evans expects another bruising encounter with Poland on Tuesday as they aim to keep their World Cup hopes on track.

Thursday's 2-1 win over Belarus moved the Scots to within three points of group leaders Switzerland.

Shelley Kerr's side had to wait until the 79th minute to subdue the Poles in Paisley in March, before winning 3-0.

"They gave us a really tough game and we're expecting more of the same," Evans, 26, told BBC Scotland.

"I think they'll be quite pleased with their performance over here, although they were beaten 3-0, and there'll be more of the same - very aggressive, strong, good individual players that we need to look out for."

Despite having to settle for a 2-1 victory against Belarus, the Arsenal player believes the numerous opportunities Scotland created bodes well for Tuesday's task in Kielce.

"We created so many chances and hit the woodwork so many times, so there are definitely positives to take into the Poland game," Evans said.

"Belarus made it hard, they had five defenders behind the ball and their goalie had an absolutely great game.

"We need to look at ourselves in the wide areas, get better crosses into the box, better delivery for the strikers and really make the most of our goal-scoring opportunities."

'I can't wait to go home to my mum'

A home game against Switzerland on 30 August looms large as a pivotal fixture for the Scots' hopes of reaching a second successive major finals, after reaching the 2017 Euros in the Netherlands.

But Evans insists the squad are not looking too far ahead.

"We just need to keep going and keep taking each game as it comes," said the former Bayern Munich player.

"We've not even looked at Poland yet so now it's straight on to that game with our full concentration. and we're not getting ahead of ourselves.

"Obviously we've got the big one against Switzerland, but we need to do the job in Poland first and get as many points on the way, so that's the main thing.

"We've got some time at home now which is really good just to get rested, the head cleared and we're heading back in Saturday and then heading to Poland so it's training, resting, recovery, eating, sleeping.

"I can't wait to go home to my mum."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 7th June 2018

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales Women642040414
2England Women54101701713
3Russia Women42119727
4Bos-Herze Wom6105314-113
5Kazakhstan Women5005012-120

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland Women55001531215
2Scotland Women5401123912
3Poland Women521210827
4Albania Women7115520-154
5Belarus Women6105412-83

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands Women54101501513
2R. of Ireland Wom531163310
3Norway Women4301133109
4N Ireland Wom5104417-133
5Slovakia Women5005318-150

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden Women55001811715
2Denmark Women430111479
3Ukraine Women42115237
4Hungary Women6114719-124
5Croatia Women7025419-152

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany Women65012832515
2Iceland Women54101931613
3Czech Rep Wom521213677
4Slovenia Women6204916-76
5Faroe Islands Women6006041-410

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy Women66001521318
2Belgium Women53111851310
3Portugal Women41129364
4Romania Women511358-34
5Moldova Women6015231-291

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain Women66001711618
2Austria Women52127617
3Finland Women42115237
4Serbia Women621358-37
5Israel Women7016017-171
View full Women's World Cup Qualifying tables

Top Stories