World Cup 2018: West Ham's Manuel Lanzini out of Argentina squad

From the section

Manuel Lanzini played 59 minutes in a friendly against Haiti before being replaced by Maximiliano Meza

West Ham's Argentina midfielder Manuel Lanzini will miss the World Cup after suffering a ruptured anterior knee ligament injury in training.

Lanzini was named in Jorge Sampaoli's 23-man squad last month.

The 25-year-old made 27 appearances for West Ham in the Premier League last season, scoring five goals.

Argentina begin their World Cup campaign against Iceland on 16 June before games against Croatia and Nigeria in Group D.

Lanzini started Argentina's 4-0 friendly win over Haiti last week.

Ever Banega, Lucas Biglia, Angel Di Maria, Giovani Lo Celso, Cristian Pavon, Maximiliano Meza and Eduardo Salvio are the other midfielders in Sampaoli's squad.

Sampaoli is already without Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero, who also a knee injury, and has replaced him with Tigres' Nahuel Guzman.

Argentina have yet to announce a replacement for Lanzini.