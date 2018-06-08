BBC Sport - Gareth Southgate: I'm pleased England players are taking risks

I'm pleased England players are taking risks - Southgate

England manager Gareth Southgate is pleased his players are taking risks at the right time as it means they are trying to express themselves.

Goals from Marcus Rashford and Danny Welbeck earned England a 2-0 win over Costa Rica, their final warm-up match before they fly out to Russia for the World Cup.

