Manchester United women: Casey Stoney named manager

Stoney scored six goals in 130 international appearances for England

Former England captain Casey Stoney says she wants to "build a philosophy" after being named manager of Manchester United's women's team.

The former Liverpool defender, 36, won 130 caps and led the Great Britain team at the London 2012 Olympics.

United have been awarded a licence to join next season's Women's Championship, ending their 13-year absence from the senior women's game.

"This the biggest club in the world," said Stoney.

"The fact we are going to have a women's team and I'm going to be able to introduce that from scratch, to build a team, build a philosophy, with the biggest club in the world, means that, for me, there is no more exciting opportunity.

"I truly believe Manchester United has the ability to change the face of women's football forever."

Stoney retired from playing earlier this year and became assistant manager to England boss Phil Neville.

She will now step down from her role with the Lionesses to give "complete dedication and commitment" to United.

Stoney won 12 major trophies during her playing career - which featured spells with Liverpool and Arsenal - including four Women's FA Cup titles.