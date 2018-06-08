International Friendlies
Switzerland18:00Japan
Venue: Stadio di Cornaredo, Switzerland

Switzerland v Japan

Line-ups

Switzerland

  • 21Bürki
  • 2Lichtsteiner
  • 22Schär
  • 5Akanji
  • 13Rodríguez
  • 11Behrami
  • 10Xhaka
  • 7Embolo
  • 8Freuler
  • 23Shaqiri
  • 18Gavranovic

Substitutes

  • 1Sommer
  • 3Moubandje
  • 4Elvedi
  • 6Lang
  • 9Seferovic
  • 12Mvogo
  • 14Zuber
  • 15Dzemaili
  • 16Fernandes
  • 17Zakaria
  • 19Drmic
  • 20Djourou

Japan

  • 1Kawashima
  • 22Yoshida
  • 17Hasebe
  • 20Makino
  • 21G Sakai
  • 18Oshima
  • 8Haraguchi
  • 5Nagatomo
  • 4Honda
  • 11Usami
  • 15Osako

Substitutes

  • 2Ueda
  • 3Shoji
  • 6Endo
  • 7Shibasaki
  • 9Okazaki
  • 10Kagawa
  • 12Higashiguchi
  • 13Muto
  • 14Inui
  • 16Yamaguchi
  • 19H Sakai
  • 23Nakamura

