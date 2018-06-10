Match ends, Austria 0, Brazil 3.
World Cup warm-up match: Austria 0-3 Brazil
Gabriel Jesus, Neymar and Philippe Coutinho scored as Brazil swept aside Austria 3-0 in their final World Cup warm-up game in Vienna.
Manchester City striker Jesus calmly curled past Heinz Lindner to open the scoring on 35 minutes.
Neymar, making his first start since February, doubled the lead midway through the second half, slotting in after a nice piece of skill.
Barcelona midfielder Coutinho added the third goal shortly afterwards.
He latched onto a through ball from former Liverpool team-mate Roberto Firmino before sliding home.
It could have been worse for Austria, Coutinho rattling the bar with a delicate effort after 76 minutes, and Firmino denied by a fine save in the closing moments.
Austria, who failed to qualify for Russia and have not competed at a World Cup since 1998, failed to pose much of a threat, though West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic did go close in the first half.
Brazil have not lost since June 2017, a run of 10 games, and have kept 16 clean sheets in 21 games since Tite took over in June 2016.
The five-time world champions, drawn in Group E, begin their World Cup campaign against Switzerland on Sunday, 17 June before facing Costa Rica and Serbia.
Analysis
Fernando Duarte, BBC World Service in Vienna
Tite wanted to test his team against opposition that would close down spaces, in order to mimic the test posed by defence-minded Switzerland in their World Cup opener in Rostov-on-Don.
And he will have been pleased to see the Selecao do well against a spirited Austrian side that arrived for this friendly on the back of a 2-1 victory over Germany, and a seven-game unbeaten run.
Tite opted for a 'lighter but quicker' midfield, with Coutinho alongside Casemiro and Paulinho (at the expense of Manchester City's Fernandinho) and his selection gave Brazil more fluidity, which enabled them to find gaps in Austria's five-man defensive line at will.
Neymar stole the limelight by scoring his 55th international goal and becoming Brazil's joint-third all-time leading scorer, but Coutinho and Willian also impressed.
Overall, it was an almost faultless team performance that will give fans in Brazil some confidence as the Selecao chase of a record sixth World Cup in Russia.
Line-ups
Austria
- 1Lindner
- 3DragovicSubstituted forDansoat 70'minutes
- 15PrödlBooked at 54mins
- 4Hinteregger
- 21Lainer
- 14Baumgartlinger
- 20GrillitschSubstituted forZuljat 66'minutes
- 8Alaba
- 18SchöpfBooked at 38minsSubstituted forHierländerat 58'minutes
- 24SchlagerSubstituted forBurgstallerat 58'minutes
- 7Arnautovic
Substitutes
- 2Potzmann
- 5Wimmer
- 6Ilsanker
- 9Alar
- 10Schaub
- 12Siebenhandl
- 16Zulj
- 17Kainz
- 19Burgstaller
- 22Danso
- 23Bauer
- 25Hierländer
Brazil
- 1Alisson
- 14Danilo
- 2Thiago SilvaSubstituted forMarquinhosat 60'minutes
- 3Miranda
- 12MarceloSubstituted forFilipe Luísat 67'minutes
- 15Paulinho
- 5CasemiroSubstituted forFernandinhoat 61'minutes
- 11CoutinhoSubstituted forBarcellos Fredaat 76'minutes
- 19Willian
- 9Gabriel JesusSubstituted forRoberto Firminoat 67'minutes
- 10NeymarBooked at 63minsSubstituted forDouglas Costaat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Geromel
- 6Filipe Luís
- 7Douglas Costa
- 13Marquinhos
- 16Cássio
- 17Fernandinho
- 20Roberto Firmino
- 21Barcellos Freda
- 22Fagner
- 23Ederson
- Referee:
- Viktor Kassai
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away10
- Corners
- Home3
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Austria 0, Brazil 3.
Attempt missed. Danilo (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Willian following a corner.
Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Heinz Lindner.
Roberto Firmino (Brazil) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sebastian Prödl (Austria).
Offside, Brazil. Filipe Luís tries a through ball, but Douglas Costa is caught offside.
Offside, Austria. David Alaba tries a through ball, but Marko Arnautovic is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Marko Arnautovic (Austria) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Julian Baumgartlinger.
Substitution
Substitution, Brazil. Douglas Costa replaces Neymar.
Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Heinz Lindner.
Attempt saved. Roberto Firmino (Brazil) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Neymar.
Attempt saved. Stefan Hierländer (Austria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Austria. Conceded by Alisson.
Attempt saved. Stefan Hierländer (Austria) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by David Alaba.
Neymar (Brazil) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stefan Lainer (Austria).
Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Stefan Hierländer.
Substitution
Substitution, Brazil. Taison replaces Coutinho.
Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Sebastian Prödl.
Offside, Brazil. Fernandinho tries a through ball, but Roberto Firmino is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Fernandinho (Brazil) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Coutinho (Brazil) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Neymar following a corner.
Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Kevin Danso.
Foul by Paulinho (Brazil).
Sebastian Prödl (Austria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Austria. Kevin Danso replaces Aleksandar Dragovic.
Goal!
Goal! Austria 0, Brazil 3. Coutinho (Brazil) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Roberto Firmino.
Substitution
Substitution, Brazil. Roberto Firmino replaces Gabriel Jesus.
Substitution
Substitution, Brazil. Filipe Luís replaces Marcelo.
Substitution
Substitution, Austria. Peter Zulj replaces Florian Grillitsch.
Attempt saved. Paulinho (Brazil) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Willian.
Booking
Neymar (Brazil) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Austria 0, Brazil 2. Neymar (Brazil) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Willian.
Attempt saved. Coutinho (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcelo.
Substitution
Substitution, Brazil. Fernandinho replaces Casemiro.
Substitution
Substitution, Brazil. Marquinhos replaces Thiago Silva.
Offside, Austria. Martin Hinteregger tries a through ball, but Guido Burgstaller is caught offside.
Foul by Gabriel Jesus (Brazil).
Julian Baumgartlinger (Austria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.