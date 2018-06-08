Tyrone Marsh: Macclesfield forward signs new two-year deal

Tyrone Marsh (centre) scored nine goals in 41 league appearances in 2017-18

Macclesfield forward Tyrone Marsh has signed a new two-year deal.

Marsh, 24, helped the Silkmen secure promotion from the National League in 2017-18, scoring nine goals in 41 appearances as they won the title.

The former Welling, Torquay and Dover player has previous EFL experience with Oxford United.

Macclesfield are looking for a new manager after John Askey left to take over at League One club Shrewsbury Town last month.