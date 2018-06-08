Jason Lowe: Bolton Wanderers sign midfielder on two-year deal

Jason Lowe made just six league starts in his one season with Birmingham City

Bolton Wanderers have signed midfielder Jason Lowe on a two-year deal.

Lowe, 26, was released by Birmingham City last month after 11 appearances in his one season with Blues.

The former England Under-21 international started his career with Blackburn, scoring once in 173 league games.

"He knows his way around the division and has good leadership qualities," manager Phil Parkinson told the club website.

Bolton avoided relegation from the Championship with a 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest on the final day of the 2017-18 season.

