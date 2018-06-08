Scott Rogers: Liverpool Ladies manager leaves Women's Super League club

Scott Rogers was Blackburn Rovers Ladies manager before joining Liverpool in 2014

Liverpool Ladies manager Scott Rogers has left the Women's Super League club after nearly three years in charge.

The 32-year-old joined in January 2014 and was assistant to Matt Beard as they won two WSL titles in 2013 and 2014.

Rogers took over as manager when Beard, who was appointed at West Ham Ladies head coach on Thursday, left for US women's side Boston Breakers in 2015.

Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore said: "We would like to thank Scott for his contribution."

"He is a very talented manager who I am sure will have a very successful coaching career ahead of him.

"The search for a new manager is underway and we hope to make an appointment in a decisive and timely manner."

Liverpool finished sixth in the Women's Super League One table last season, 16 points behind champions Chelsea.

