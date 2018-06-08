Bromley: Defender Jake Goodman joins National League club

Jake Goodman spent last season with Maidenhead United in the National League

Bromley have agreed a deal to sign defender Jake Goodman.

The 25-year-old made 39 appearances in all competitions last season for fellow National League club Maidenhead United.

"I'm sure he'll be a great addition to the squad and help to provide plenty of competition for places at the back," Bromley manager Neil Smith said.

Former Millwall trainee Goodman has also had spells in the National League with Aldershot and Braintree as well as time in League Two with AFC Wimbledon.

