Juventus sign goalkeeper Mattia Perin from Genoa to replace Gianluigi Buffon

Mattia Perin played in 37 of Genoa's 38 Serie A games in 2017-18

Juventus have signed goalkeeper Mattia Perin from Serie A rivals Genoa three weeks after Gianluigi Buffon played his last game for the Italian champions.

Juve have paid an initial fee of 12m euros (£10.5m) for the 25-year-old, who has signed a four-year contract.

World Cup-winning keeper Buffon, 40, spent 17 years at the Turin club but will play elsewhere next season after changing his mind about retiring.

Perin spent eight years with Genoa, who finished 12th in Serie A last season.

A Juventus statement indicated there was 3m euros (£2.6m) in add-ons in the deal "given conditions in the course of the duration of the contract".

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has also been linked with a move to Juventus, who have also signed Brazil winger Douglas Costa from Bayern Munich, after it was announced he will leave Anfield this summer.