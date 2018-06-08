Alex Garcia: Hamilton Academical sign Spanish defender

Garcia will join up with his new team-mates for pre-season training this month

Hamilton Academical have completed the signing of 18-year-old Spanish centre-back Alex Garcia.

The defender agreed terms on a two-and-a-half year deal in January but was then loaned back to third-tier Marbella FC until the end of the season.

Accies manager Martin Canning said: "Alex is a promising young defender who impressed when we had him over to train with us last year.

"We look forward to working with him and seeing him develop further here."

Accies also signed 21-year-old defender Alex Penny from English League One Peterborough United this week on a two-year deal.