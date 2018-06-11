BBC Sport - BBC's World Cup of kits: Watch Mills and Warnock conduct first-round draw
Watch the draw for the BBC's World Cup of kits
- From the section World Cup
Watch Danny Mills and Stephen Warnock make the draw for the first round of the World Cup of kits, which takes place on the BBC Sport website from 09:00 BST on Tuesday.
You will be able to select your favourites from 32 past World Cup kits in a series of a knockout rounds throughout the day, as well as joining in the debate in our live World Cup news page.