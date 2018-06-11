BBC's World Cup of kits: Make your choice from 32 teams on Tuesday

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: World Cup of kits first-round draw

We're three days from the start of the World Cup - but, before the action gets under way, we've got a job for you.

Everyone has their favourite World Cup kit from the down the years, but what's yours? The red shirts England wore in 1966? Brazil's iconic 1970 strip? Or the Netherlands' classic from 1978?

You will be able to have your say on Tuesday, when the 'World Cup of kits' takes place on the BBC Sport website from 09:00 BST.

You can select your favourites from 32 past World Cup kits in a series of a knockout rounds throughout the day, as well as joining in the debate in our live World Cup news page.

The 32 kits were selected by a panel of BBC Sport journalists, and former England internationals Danny Mills and Stephen Warnock conducted the draw for the first round.

World Cup of kits first-round draw

Jamaica 1998 v Slovenia 2002

Spain 2010 v Angola 2006

Brazil 1970 v Senegal 2002 (away)

Republic of Ireland 1990 v USA 1994 (away)

Nigeria 1994 (away) v Paraguay 2002

Netherlands 1978 v England 1966 (away)

Mexico 1978 v Italy 1990

Croatia 1998 v Belgium 1982

Northern Ireland 1986 v Ghana 2014

Scotland 1978 v Colombia 1990 (away)

Chile 1998 v South Korea 2002

Denmark 1986 v Uruguay 1930

Cameroon 1990 v West Germany 1990

Soviet Union 1966 v Argentina 1986

Zaire 1974 (away) v Wales 1958

France 1982 v Peru 1978