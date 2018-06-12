BBC's World Cup of kits: Pick your favourites in 16 first-round ties

England 1966 World Cup kit and Netherlands 1978 home kit
England's 1966 away kit or the Netherlands' home strip in 1978? The choice is yours

The BBC's World Cup of kits is under way - pick your favourites from 32 teams in a knockout format.

The selection process for the first round will end at 10:30 BST and the winning teams will be revealed from approximately 11:00 in our live World Cup page, where you can also join the debate on classic kits.

The last-16 stage will start in this page at 11:30.

The 32 kits were selected by a panel of BBC Sport journalists with former England internationals Danny Mills and Stephen Warnock conducting a draw for the first round.

