World Cup 2018: France v Australia

France coach Didier Deschamps has seen his side lose just once in their last 12 internationals

TEAM NEWS

France right-back Djibril Sidibe is still suffering from a knee injury so Benjamin Pavard looks set to start.

Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele are expected to play in a front three with Antoine Griezmann.

Australia coach Bert van Marwijk could drop captain Mile Jedinak and play Massimo Luongo in central midfield.

He also has another tough decision to make in the lone striker position, with Tomi Juric, Jamie Maclaren and Andrew Nabbout battling it out.

OVERVIEW

France have lost just once in their last 12 matches, and are amongst the favourites for the World Cup, but coach Didier Deschamps looks set to go into their first game of the tournament with a new formation as his battle to get the best out of his youthful, vibrant and exciting squad rumbles on.

After persisting with a 4-4-2 that looked outdated and constrictive, he is expected to unleash a 4-3-3 with a twist, that will team Kylian Mbappe (£166m), Ousmane Dembele (£135m) and Antoine Griezmann (set for a £100m move to Barcelona) together in a frightening front three.

While Deschamps has had six years to tinker, his opposite number Bert van Marwijk has had just four friendlies, having been parachuted in following the resignation of Ange Postecoglou in November. After a punishing defeat in his opening game, the Socceroos have impressed under the Dutchman winning the other three matches.

VIEW FROM BOTH CAMPS

France forward Kylian Mbappe on playing with Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann: "We are three players who appreciate each other.

"We put our egos on the side. There are not a lot of teams who have a better attacking line-up than us.

"We can bring some carefreeness, some joie de vivre in a competition where pressure is always weighing on the squad."

Australia forward Tim Cahill: "I've put so much effort into being here.

"To get on the pitch is one step, but to score would just be amazing. People dream of scoring in one World Cup but to join the list of names who are on there now would be priceless."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

If you go through the France side, you would think they will win comfortably. I don't think it will be that easy, but they have got enough match-winners in their team for someone to make the difference when it matters once Australia start to tire.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Australia beat France 1-0 at the 2001 Confederations Cup in their only previous competitive match.

France won 6-0 in their last meeting in 2013 with Olivier Giroud scoring twice.

France

Remarkably, France have topped their group only twice in their last nine World Cup campaigns (1998 and 2014) and have progressed from the group stage in only six of 14 tournament appearances.

Since winning all three group games at the 1998 World Cup, their only three wins in the opening stage since have come against Togo, Honduras and Switzerland (P12 W3, D5, L4).

Didier Deschamps' side only allowed their opponents 15 shots on target in reaching Russia - a joint record in European qualifiers alongside Spain.

If Olivier Giroud scores he will move clear of Zinedine Zidane to become the outright fourth-highest scorer in France's history.

Australia