World Cup 2018:

Paolo Guerrero is Peru's all-time top scorer with 35 goals in 89 caps

TEAM NEWS

Peru are boosted by the availability of captain Paolo Guerrero, who was cleared to play last month after a Swiss tribunal ruled on a drugs ban.

Denmark may name the team which beat Mexico 2-0 last weekend.

Their biggest selection dilemma comes up front, with either Feyenoord's Nicolai Jorgensen or Ajax's Kasper Dolberg set to lead the line.

Right-back Henrik Dalsgaard is set to become the first player under contract at Brentford to feature at a World Cup.

OVERVIEW

The first meeting of these sides sees both in fine form. Peru and Denmark have set new national records by going 15 games unbeaten, and will be buoyed by the presence of their key men - Peruvian captain Paolo Guerrero and in-form Danish star Christian Eriksen.

Guerrero's involvement had looked in doubt; a 12-month drugs ban (halved to six on appeal) expired in May, but 11 days later the Court of Arbitration for Sport extended the suspension to 14 months.

A reprieve finally arrived on 31 May, when a Swiss court temporarily lifted the ban, enabling the striker to play in Russia. During his legal battle, Guerrero received support from the captains of Peru's three Group C rivals, all of whom signed a letter asking Fifa to overturn his suspension.

That includes Denmark skipper Simon Kjaer, who could be man-marking the forward in Saransk - and potentially regretting his decision come full-time!

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Peru do not have the strongest defence - they only kept two clean sheets in 18 qualifiers - and I think Denmark's direct style will cause them problems.

Prediction: 1-2

Christian Eriksen has averaged almost a goal per game for Denmark over the last two years

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The sides have never met before in a full international match (competitive or friendly).

Peru have won their opening World Cup fixture twice, with both wins coming against European opposition (3-2 versus Bulgaria in 1970 and 3-1 against Scotland in 1978).

The Danes have won two of their previous three World Cup matches versus South American sides, scoring 10 goals in total.

Peru

Peru are unbeaten in 15 games, winning 10 of those matches.

They have conceded just once in their last seven games (in March's 3-1 win against Iceland).

The Peruvians, who are making their first World Cup appearance for 36 years, are winless in their last six games at the tournament (D2, L4).

Nearly half (46%) of Peru's goals in qualifying came via counter-attacks. The most passes they made in a build-up to a goal was six.

Ricardo Gareca was one of just three South American coaches to start and finish the World Cup qualifying campaign (along with Uruguay's Oscar Tabarez and Colombia's Jose Pekerman).

Peru reached the knockout stage in their two previous major tournaments under Gareca, progressing to the semi-finals of the Copa America in 2015 and the quarter-finals a year later.

Denmark