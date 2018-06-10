England Under-20 World Cup winners playing more

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: England win the U20 World Cup

The members of England's Under-20 World Cup-winning squad played an average of 17 first-team games last season.

England beat Venezuela 1-0 in the final a year ago on Monday and, since then, a third of the squad have played in the Premier League, averaging 12 games.

Everton forward Ademola Lookman earned 575 minutes of Bundesliga time on loan at RB Leipzig, while 10 others appeared in an average of 16 Championship matches each.

Four more played in League One and one in the Scottish Premiership.

Only one player from the 21-man squad - Reading goalkeeper Luke Southwood - was not given any first-team football, according to data gathered by the Press Association.

In the season before their triumph in South Korea, the squad members played an average of just under seven matches each, with five of the squad still waiting to make their first-team debut.

Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook, who captained that England side, played the most top-flight minutes with 2,238, while Everton duo Dominic Calvert-Lewin (1,874) and Jonjoe Kenny (1,588) were second and third respectively.

Cook's total was more than five times the 431 minutes he had accumulated the previous season, while Calvert-Lewin's rose from 346 and Kenny's was up from 12.

The 2017 win was England's first international title since the senior side won the 1966 World Cup.