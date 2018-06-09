Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Crystal Palace, Aberdeen, Hibs, Motherwell, Plymouth

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Crystal Palace are weighing up a move for Stuart Armstrong, who is going into the last year of his Celtic contract, with the London club aware that the 26-year-old is stalling on a new deal and director of football Dougie Freedman being a big fan of the Scotland midfielder. (Scottish Daily Express)

Hearts manager Craig Levein says attempts to bring forwards Steven Naismith and David Milinkovic back to Tynecastle Park from Norwich City and Genoa respectively are ongoing. Naismith is in discussions with the English Championship club about being released from his contract, while Genoa want a transfer fee of £600,000 for Milinkovic, who is contracted until 2019 and attracting interest from clubs in France and rivals in Italy. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Dundee have joined Aberdeen, Hibernian and Motherwell in the chase to sign former Scotland striker Kenny Miller, who is out of contract with Rangers. (Evening Telegraph)

Rangers captain Lee Wallace and striker Kenny Miller, who is out of contract at Ibrox, have officially lodged appeals to the Scottish Professional Football League over the fines handed to them for their roles in a bust-up with then manager Graeme Murty after their Scottish Cup semi-final defeat by Celtic. (Daily Record)

Forward Michael O'Halloran, who fell out of favour last season with Rangers, is poised for a switch to Australian A-League club Melbourne City. (Scottish Sun)

Bruno Alves, the 36-year-old centre-half whose future with Rangers is uncertain after a disappointing season at Ibrox, is poised to start for Portugal in their World Cup opener against Spain after playing in their final warm-up friendly, a 3-0 win over Algeria. (Scottish Daily Express, print edition)

Steven Gerrard's first appearance as Rangers manager will be in a pre-season friendly at home to English League Two outfit Bury, while the Ibrox side will also host League One champions Wigan Athletic. (The Scotsman)

Plymouth Argyle are considering a move for Hibernian defender Efe Ambrose, who has a year left of his contract, while the Easter Road club are interested in Dunfermline Athletic's Williamson, but the Championship outfit want £100,000 for the right back. (Scottish Sun)

Motherwell are ready to make a move for midfielder Ali Crawford, the midfielder who has rejected a new deal at neighbours Hamilton Academical, if the 26-year-old fails to secure his preferred option of a move to English football. (The Herald)

Belgian centre-half Freddie Frans has received firm interest from former club Partick Thistle and offers from Championship rivals Ross County and Dundee United after being left without a club after hometown Lierse were declared bankrupt. (The Herald)

Hearts manager Craig Levein is hoping John Souttar will be able to avoid an operation to mend a hip problem that forced the 21-year-old central defender to withdraw from Scotland's tour matches against Peru and Mexico. (Daily Record)

St Mirren chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick is convinced that the club has appointed a manager in Alan Stubbs that can turn them into a top-six side in the Premiership. (The Herald)

GOLF GOSSIP

Gemma Barry is on the brink of a notable double as she faces Craigielaw's Gabrielle Macdonald in the final of the Scottish Women's Championship at Elie on her 24th birthday having already won the English Women's Championship while she waited for her Scottish eligibility following a moving to Moffat from Yorkshire. (The Scotsman)