Freddie Ladapo: Plymouth Argyle sign ex-Southend United striker

Freddie Ladapo's only Premier League appearance for Crystal Palace came as a substitute in a 4-0 loss against Manchester United

Plymouth Argyle have signed much-travelled striker Freddie Ladapo.

The 25-year-old joins after being released at the end of a six-month contract with Argyle's League One rivals Southend United.

Ladapo moved to Premier League side Crystal Palace from non-league football in 2016 and made two appearances for the Eagles in 2017.

He also had loan spells with Oldham and Shrewsbury before joining Southend in January, but only started three games.

