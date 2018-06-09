John Toshack appointed Tractor Sazi manager in three-year deal

Toshack's first spell at Real Madrid was sandwiched by two four-year spells at Real Sociedad

Former Wales boss John Toshack is back in management, signing a three-year deal with Iranian side Tractor Sazi.

He will take charge of the club who compete in Iran's professional top flight, the Persian League.

Toshack, 69, twice managed Real Madrid, including in 1989 when he led them to the Spanish title.

He led Wales from 2004-2010, before spells with the Macedonia national side, and club sides in Azerbaijan and Morocco.

Toshack starred as a striker for Liverpool and Wales before going into management with Swansea City, whom he guided from the old Fourth Division to the First, winning promotion to the top flight for the 1981-82 season.