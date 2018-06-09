Rangers: Kenny Miller determined to challenge 'defamation of my character'

Media playback is not supported on this device Rangers: Kenny Miller has no regrets as he challenges club fine

Kenny Miller says he is determined to defend himself against the "defamation of my character" as he and Lee Wallace dispute Rangers' fine and suspension.

The players were disciplined after a dressing-room dispute following the Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Celtic.

They this week referred the case to the Scottish Professional Football League.

"It is to defend myself against the allegations and the defamation of my character, which has happened twice this season," said striker Miller.

Miller's agent publicly criticised Pedro Caixinha for dropping the 38-year-old amid claims of a leak from the dressing-room before the Portuguese was sacked in October.

Despite having now left the club at the end of his contract, the former Scotland striker feels unable to go into details of the later disagreement with Caixinha's predecessor, Graeme Murty.

Scotland left-back Wallace, who had been Rangers captain and has a year left of his contract, is due to return to training under new manager Steven Gerrard next week.

"It is still an ongoing matter and that's why we've not really been talking at all in the six or seven weeks since it happened," Miller told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound programme.

Kenny Miller was on the bench for the Scottish Cup semi-final and Lee Wallace missed the game

"We are disputing the fine and we'll just have to see how that goes. It will likely be a longish process.

"The time will be right when I can clear a few things up - not just about this situation but what's happened over the course of the season."

The veteran striker was an unused substitute as Rangers lost 4-0 at Hampden against their city rivals, while Wallace was not involved following a spell out through injury.

Miller did stress that the after-match incident was verbal rather than physical and that he has no regrets over what happened.

"It is something that happens in every dressing room," he said. "These things happen with people who care."

Miller believes it has tarnished his reputation as he seeks a new club.

"I never wanted to leave the club that way considering it's been eight years' service to the club, over 300 games, over 100 goals, some fantastic memories, but that was taken out of my hands," he added.

"I care about the place. It is somewhere I've really enjoyed working and I've come back twice since I signed the first time in 2000."