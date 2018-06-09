BBC Sport - Rangers: Kenny Miller has no regrets as he challenges club fine

Miller has no regrets over Rangers dispute

Former Rangers striker Kenny Miller says he is determined to challenge the suspension and fine imposed on himself and club captain Lee Wallace after a dressing-room dispute with former manager Graeme Murty.

On BBC Scotland's Sportsound, the 38-year-old tells presenter David Currie and Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd it has tarnished his reputation as he looks for a new club and that he has yet to decide his next career move.

