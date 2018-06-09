Kenny Miller speaks to Aberdeen and is "intrigued" by Livingston

Media playback is not supported on this device Rangers: Kenny Miller has no regrets as he challenges club fine

Kenny Miller admits he has spoken to Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes and is intrigued by the Livingston manager's job after leaving Rangers.

But the 38-year-old striker says he only met McInnes by chance while on holiday in Florida.

Miller's preference is to continue playing but says a player-manager role could be a possibility.

"It is something that does intrigue me," he told BBC Scotland when asked about the Livingston vacancy.

"Anybody who knows me knows I want to go into management eventually.

"When I was a teenager, I could not see myself not being a footballer. As a footballer, I can't see myself not being a manager.

"You need to see what the job is going to entail. If there is a system in place that deals with things behind the scenes, it maybe takes a bit of pressure off a manager."

Former Scotland striker Miller has ended his third spell at Ibrox after no new contract was offered amid a dispute that led Rangers to suspend and fine the striker and captain Lee Wallace.

The pair have appealed against the decision to the Scottish Professional Football League, but Miller has meanwhile been linked with Aberdeen, Dundee, his first club Hibernian, Motherwell and St Mirren.

Livingston are seeking a new manager after David Hopkin decided his future lies in English football, having led the side to promotion to the Scottish top flight.

"Anywhere where there are options on the table, I'll consider," Miller told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

"There's nothing concrete at the moment and I'm only two hours off a flight.

Miller has been sidelined since Rangers' Scottish Cup semi-final defeat by Celtic

"I was always wanting to get the holidays out of the way and sit down with my agent maybe this week.

"I'm not ruling anything out, but the odds are it will be in Scotland. The one place it won't be is [Rangers' training ground] Murray Park."

Miller has helped out coaching Rangers' under-20s but has no thoughts of ending his playing career.

"I want to play, definitely," he said. "You speak to anybody in the game and they say play as long as you can, but the body's got to be willing.

"Mine's is and I still feel great, feel in good shape."

Asked about his meeting with McInnes, Miller insisted: "It was just a chance encounter, but I have spoken to various people regarding options for next year.

"I don't think it is right to start throwing names out there just yet.

"I still want to win and I still want to play for a team that can be successful.

"Speaking to managers and seeing what they see my role being is important as well.

"Everybody is back training in that period between 15 and 23 June, so decisions have to be made pretty quickly if I'm going to stay in Scotland."