Scotland Under-21s pay penalty as Turkey take third at Toulon Tournament

Scotland captain Oliver Burke's penalty was saved in the shoot-out

Ankaragucu goalkeeper Altay Bayindir was Turkey's hero with two penalty saves as they beat Scotland to third place at the Toulon Tournament.

In a game of few clear-cut chances, Scotland Under-21s won a 60th-minute penalty after Fatih Aksoy pulled down Harvey St Clair.

But the Chelsea winger's poorly struck spot kick was saved by Bayindir.

With the scores tied at 0-0, a penalty shoot-out followed and Bayinder saved from Scotland captain Oliver Burke.

The West Bromwich Albion winger was the only player to fail from the penalty spot, with Bursaspor striker Kubilay Kanatsizkus scoring Turkey's winner.

Scotland had missed out on the final after a 3-1 defeat by England, while Turkey lost by the same score to Mexico.