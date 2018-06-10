Rangers should not rely on loan signings, says Kris Boyd

Kris Boyd was on target in two wins against Rangers in season 2017-18

Kris Boyd has cautioned former club Rangers against relying on loan signings to deliver success.

The Ibrox side have taken Liverpool midfielder Ovie Ejaria, 20, on loan for the upcoming season.

However, they have signed up Scott Arfield, Allan McGregor and Jamie Murphy on permanent deals.

"He needs to get to understand the Scottish game as quick as he possibly can," Kilmarnock forward Boyd said of new Rangers manager Steven Gerrard.

"You can't just say, 'oh, I'm going to go and bring in youngsters on loan' because we've seen it before, it won't work."

Rangers signed forward Jason Cummings, defender Russell Martin, midfielder Sean Goss and winger Murphy on loan in January, but so far only the latter has been retained on a longer-term arrangement.

That was the only transfer window of Graeme Murty's tenure as manager and the first since Mark Allen joined the club as director of football.

Murty left the Rangers manager's job three games before the end of the season and his assistant, Jimmy Nicholl, guided the side to a third-placed finish in the Premiership as Aberdeen took the runners-up spot behind Celtic for a fourth year running.

"Everybody, myself included, thought the signings that have come through the door in January will kick Rangers on. It wasn't the case," Boyd, 34, said on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

Gerrard watched some of the recent Toulon Tournament, which was eventually won by England Under-21s

"There's a lot of the responsibility now going to lie with Mark Allen because he's been here now with two managers.

"He's going to have to bring the players through the door.

"Rangers really need to get their recruitment side proper - done properly and done quick."

Boyd played at Ibrox between 2006 and 2010 and then again in season 2014-15, winning two league titles and four domestic cup medals.

And he said of Gerrard's recruitment this summer: "He'll want them in as soon as he can because he'll need to implement his style, the way he's wanting to play. He doesn't want players coming in in dribs and drabs.

"We know the gulf in terms of money. He's going to have to be backed. For me personally, Rangers need to look to finish the best of the rest [behind Celtic].

"There's 12 points there against Celtic. If you can go and become the best of the rest and use those Old Firm games, anything can happen in them, you've got an opportunity."

Ejaria (centre) spent the second half of last season on loan at Sunderland

Kenny Miller, who played beside Boyd with Rangers and Scotland, has recently left Ibrox.

And the forward, 38, said of Rangers' newest signing, Ejaria: "I think he's a fantastic player. He could be a real highlight if he plays the way I've seen him play on a few occasions. I really liked the way he played.

"But still, do you want bigger names, do you want more experienced players who have actually done it to maybe get the fans excited?"