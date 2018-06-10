Joe Riley: Plymouth Argyle sign released Shrewsbury Town defender
Plymouth Argyle have signed defender Joe Riley following his release by fellow League One club Shrewsbury Town.
Right-back Riley, 26, becomes Argyle's fourth free-transfer signing in three days, all on undisclosed-length deals.
His arrival follows similar moves for Everton midfielder Conor Grant, Southend United striker Freddie Ladapo and Rochdale defender Niall Canavan.
Riley began his career at Bolton then, after a loan at Oxford, he was at Bury before moving to Shrewsbury in 2016.
Riley made 55 appearances, 10 of them as a substitute, in his two seasons for Shrewsbury, the last of them as a second-half substitute in the League One play-off final defeat against Rotherham United.
