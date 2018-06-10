Joe Riley: Plymouth Argyle sign released Shrewsbury Town defender

Shrewsbury defender Joe Riley made 55 appearances in his two seasons at the Meadow

Plymouth Argyle have signed defender Joe Riley following his release by fellow League One club Shrewsbury Town.

Right-back Riley, 26, becomes Argyle's fourth free-transfer signing in three days, all on undisclosed-length deals.

His arrival follows similar moves for Everton midfielder Conor Grant, Southend United striker Freddie Ladapo and Rochdale defender Niall Canavan.

Riley began his career at Bolton then, after a loan at Oxford, he was at Bury before moving to Shrewsbury in 2016.

Riley made 55 appearances, 10 of them as a substitute, in his two seasons for Shrewsbury, the last of them as a second-half substitute in the League One play-off final defeat against Rotherham United.

