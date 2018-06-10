Fejiri Okenabirhie and Kieran Kennedy: Shrewsbury Town sign duo for undisclosed fees

New Shrewsbury manager John Askey's first two signing are both from the National League, a division he won with Macclesfield last season

Shrewsbury Town have made their first additions of the summer after signing striker Fejiri Okenabirhie and defender Kieran Kennedy for undisclosed fees.

Macclesfield had offered Kennedy a new deal, but the 24-year-old has followed former boss John Askey to Shropshire having won the National League.

Kennedy began his career at Leicester and has also played for Motherwell.

Ex-Arsenal youngster Okenabirhie, 22, was also on the books at Stevenage and moved to Dagenham in November 2015.

Beaten League One play-off finalists Shrewsbury released three players at the end of the season.

Defender Joe Riley, keeper Shaun Rowley and forward AJ Leitch-Smith all left.

Riley has now joined Plymouth Argyle, while they have also lost two other players to fellow League One sides.

Keeper Craig MacGillivray went to Portsmouth, while defender Junior Brown, who had also been offered new terms, has joined promoted Coventry City.

Forward Lenell John-Lewis and midfielder Abu Ogogo are yet to decide their future after being offered new deals.

