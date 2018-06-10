Cameroon forward Bahoken aims high after move to Angers

Stephane Bahoken made his debut for Cameroon in a friendly against Kuwait in March

Cameroon forward Stephane Bahoken has vowed to push himself "to the maximum" at Angers after joining the French club as a replacement for compatriot Karl Toko Ekambi.

The France-born forward, 26, joins Angers on a four-year deal as a free agent, after scoring nine goals in 32 appearances for Strasbourg last season.

"I'm still learning and I wanted to continue my progression, Angers top officials believe I will get a chance to do it here," Bahoken told the club's website.

"I will push myself to the maximum, give all that I have to the club and be as efficient as possible," Bahoken added.

Bahoken has big shoes to fill following the departure of countryman Toko Ekambi to Spanish side Villarreal.

Toko Ekambi won the 2018 Marc-Vivien Foe Award for the best African player in France's Ligue 1 after he scored 17 goals for Angers last season to be the eighth highest scorer in Ligue 1.

The son of Cameroon's 1982 World Cup striker, Paul Bahoken, started his professional career at Nice and also played on loan at Scottish side St Mirren.