Livingston sign defender Ricki Lamie from Greenock Morton

Former Greenock Morton defender Ricki Lamie has joined newly-promoted Livingston.

Lamie, 24, who can operate as a centre-back or left-back, has had previous spells at Aidrieonians and Queen's Park.

He becomes Livingston's fourth signing of the summer.

"It's satisfying to know he has chosen Livingston to continue his development," interim manager David Martindale told the Livi website.

"Ricki is actually a Livi fan and it's always that little bit easier getting deals over the line when a player has an emotional attachment to the club.

"He has a great left foot and will bring balance to the back four, being able to play in a three or a four comfortably.

"Ricki has played over 100 games in the Championship and is a good age, turning 25 late June. So he has plenty experience at a very good level."

Livi added goalkeeper Liam Kelly from Rangers on Friday, with midfielder Craig Sibbald and defender Steven Saunders also signing.

Centre-half Gregor Buchanan rejected a new contract with Livingston to remain in the Championship with Morton.