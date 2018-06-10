Scotland should look to the France 98 squad for inspiration - Tom Boyd

Tom Boyd played all three games for Scotland at France 98

Former Scotland defender Tom Boyd says Alex McLeish's men should follow the same blueprint as 20 years ago in order to reach a major finals.

Boyd was part of the side that reached the 1998 World Cup in France as well as two European Championships.

And the full-back believes making Scotland more solid at the back can earn them a spot at Euro 2020.

"I think that was one of the strengths in how we qualified, we certainly knew how to defend", Boyd told BBC Scotland.

"We've tried to do it in other ways and be more creative and more entertaining, but I think some of the support would just rather we just make sure that we qualify first and foremost.

"I think there's exciting times, there's exciting players we've got. Defensively in the central areas we maybe still need key players, but hopefully that'll change with the guys coming on - the (Scott) McKennas and the boys coming through who will develop."

Tom Boyd (second right) met up with former team-mates and manager Craig Brown on the anniversay of Scotland v Brazil at France 98

Boyd was speaking 20 years to the day that Scotland faced Brazil in the opening game of France 98, the last time they reached a major tournament, and they will again be missing when the World Cup kicks off in Russia on Thursday.

He lifted the league title with Celtic weeks before the tournament and was then one of eight players from the Parkhead club to make the squad.

And he can see similarities with the current squad, with healthy representation from Brendan Rodgers' side.

"We knew we had good quality players," said Boyd. "We had plenty from Celtic.

"They were the form players at the time, but we also had players who were playing at the top level down in England.

"But the future is looking good for the boys coming through. Kieren Tierney, Andy Robertson, Stuart Armstrong, James Forrest, so hopefully we can get a nucleus of the team that can progress us and make us qualify.

"Celtic and the style that they play, I think the players are a key part of Scotland establishing themselves in the future, just the impact (Celtic manager) Brendan Rodgers has had on the form of some of those players. Scott Brown, he's probably playing the best football of his career and we would have loved him to continue, but he's made his decision so it's now onto the younger players to say 'We'll need to step up to the plate'."

Nine players won their first Scotland caps in the friendly defeats to Peru and Mexico

Boyd played all three games at France 98; scoring the own goal that helped Brazil win the opening game 2-1, while also playing the full 90 minutes in the 1-1 draw with Norway and the 3-0 loss to Morocco.

"I know we talk about it and have a wee bit of a laugh about my goal, getting the winner for Brazil, but it was a great time," he said.

"The only saving grace was that in terms of the own goal there's not a lot I could have done about it. Jim Leighton came out for the cross for the first time, I think I was standing there in shock, but it's just the way it bounced off me. I was hoping somebody had pace that could go clear it off the line, but it wasn't to be and sadly we lost the game.

"We did a typical Scotland - we did well against Brazil, we were unlucky to lose. We should have beaten Norway, and then we go to the last game thinking 'Who are Morocco?' We've done that before - 'Who are Peru, who are Iran' all those years back, 'Who are Costa Rica', so it was maybe just over confidence and we were found out.

"We let ourselves down in that last game without any shadow of a doubt."