Tunisia v England

Jordan Henderson is set to start for England, having captained the side on their last outing against Costa Rica

TEAM NEWS

Wahbi Khazri is set to be available for Tunisia, although he may lack match fitness, having not played since April after injuring his thigh with Rennes.

Full-back Ali Maaloul should also be fit despite a hamstring problem, but key forward Youssef Msakni was left out of the squad because of a knee injury.

England players have reportedly already been told their starting line-up.

Midfielder Jordan Henderson, centre-back Harry Maguire and forward Raheem Sterling are all tipped to play.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This is a banana skin for England but I don't foresee any slip-ups for Gareth Southgate's side.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tunisia and England last met in their opening group stage game of the 1998 World Cup. England won 2-0 in Marseille.

Their only other meeting was a friendly in 1990 which ended 1-1.

Tunisia

Tunisia have failed to win their last 11 games at a World Cup since triumphing in their first ever match against Mexico in 1978.

It was the first match won by an African side at the World Cup.

They are in a first World Cup since 2006, but have yet to reach the knockout stage in four previous attempts.

Tunisia have only kept one clean sheet in 12 games at this tournament, a 0-0 draw with West Germany in 1978.

The Carthage Eagles ended the qualifying stage unbeaten and conceded just four goals in six matches in the final group.

Tunisia are 21st in the Fifa rankings, the highest of any African team.

England