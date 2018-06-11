Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Gerrard, Sadiq, Alves, Celtic, Edouard, Aberdeen, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Nigerian striker Umar Sadiq is on Steven Gerrard's transfer radar for Rangers. The AS Roma youngster is a potential loan target for the new Ibrox boss. (Scottish Sun)

Umar Sadiq scored five goals in 13 games on loan at Dutch side NAC Breda last season

Celtic are set to break their transfer record this week as they look to formalise a permanent deal for Odsonne Edouard, while sources inside the club have rubbished any link from Leicester for manager Brendan Rodgers. (Herald, print edition)

Rangers are ready to play hardball with Bruno Alves by refusing to release the World Cup-bound centre-back from his contract to sign for Vitoria Guimaraes. (Daily Record)

Rangers are locked in a battle with Spartak Moscow for the capture of Croatian defender Nikola Katic. (Scottish Daily Mail, print edition)

Former Celtic star John Hartson has told how he could have died when a golf buggy crashed into a tree. The ex-striker needed 48 stitches in his head after the accident and doctors told him he would need plastic surgery. (Daily Record)

Alan Stubbs believes Dylan McGeouch will be a great signing if he leaves Hibs on freedom of contract, with Aberdeen, Rangers, Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland all on the Scotland star's trail. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata insists he will handle a chaotic summer of World Cup and Champions League football. (Daily Record)

Former Scotland boss Craig Brown has predicted that Kenny Miller could play top-flight football beyond his 40th birthday - as Aberdeen and Hibs prepare to battle it out for the veteran's signature. (Various)

Roy MacGregor will only agree to sell Sunderland target Jason Naismith if the Ross County defender makes it clear he wants to leave. (Press and Journal)

Hearts midfielder Arnaud Djoum hopes to be back running by the end of the month as he continues his recovery from a ruptured Achilles tendon. (Edinburgh Evening News)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scotland's cricketing hero Calum MacLeod says yesterday's historic victory over England is proof they deserve to be at the top table of the world game. (Scottish Daily Mail, print edition)

The last words rugby legend Gavin Hastings said to his son Adam in a telephone call before he made his Scotland debut were simply 'go and enjoy it'. (Scottish Daily Mail, print edition)