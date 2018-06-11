Former Ghana FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi resigns from Caf and Fifa

Kwesi Nyantakyi has resigned from his posts with the Ghana Football Association, Caf and Fifa

The former Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kwesi Nyantakyi has resigned from the posts he held with Fifa and the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

It is his latest move after a film was released last week in which he was seen of him apparently accepting a gift of US$65,000 "shopping money" from an undercover reporter. He denies any wrongdoing.

Football's world governing body, Fifa, suspended Nyantakyi for 90 days on 8 June but he has now left his role on the Fifa Council.

He has also stepped aside from his roles with Caf including as 1st vice-president, the most senior figure at the confederation after its president, Ahmad

Caf has announced that it will hold a vote at an Extraordinary Congress on "30 September 2018 in Egypt to fill the CAF 1st Vice-President function and the vacancy on the FIFA Council."

As well as the Fifa suspension Nyantakyi also resigned as president of the GFA on 8 June following an executive committee meeting.

Nyantakyi and other football officials from around the continent were secretly filmed by undercover reporters receiving cash gifts as part of documentary by controversial Ghanaian investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.