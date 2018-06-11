Liverpool Ladies: Alex Greenwood, Martha Harris and Amy Turner to exit WSL club

Alex Greenwood was the youngest player in the England squad which finished third at the 2015 Women's World Cup

Women's Super League club Liverpool Ladies are to release Alex Greenwood, Martha Harris and Amy Turner at the end of their contracts.

England left-back Greenwood, 24, joined from Notts County in 2016 and scored six goals in 44 appearances.

Harris, 23, joined in 2013 from Lincoln City and was named Players' Player of the Season in 2016.

Fellow defender Turner, 26, joined in May 2017 from Notts County but only made a total of seven appearances.

Six players have now departed Liverpool since the end of the 2017-18 season and they are without a manager after Scott Rogers left his position last week.

