Calum Dyson: Plymouth Argyle sign former Everton youngster

Calum Dyson never played for Everton's first team but did make three appearances for their under-23 team in the 2016-17 EFL Trophy

Plymouth Argyle have signed former Everton youngster Calum Dyson.

The 21-year-old striker is the second former Toffee to move to Home Park after Conor Grant joined the Pilgrims.

He manager Derek Adams' fifth signing in five days after the Pilgrims also brought in Joe Riley,Freddie Lapado and Niall Canavan.

Dyson has had loans at Stockport, Chester and Grimsby, scoring four goals in League Two for the latter in a 14-game loan spell in 2017.

Argyle have not disclosed the length of Dyson's contract at the League One club.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.