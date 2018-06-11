Stan Anderson: Ex-Sunderland, Newcastle & Middlesbrough captain dies, aged 85

Stan Anderson (left) during his time as Doncaster manager
Former Sunderland, Newcastle and Middlesbrough captain Stan Anderson has died at the age of 85.

The wing-half played twice for England and was part of the squad for the 1962 World Cup in Chile.

He is Sunderland's fourth-highest appearance-maker, playing 447 games for the club between 1952-63.

Anderson became Boro's first ever player-coach in 1966, managing the side for seven years before taking charge of AEK Athens, QPR, Doncaster and Bolton.

A statement from Sunderland said he passed away at home on Sunday, after being hospitalised with chest pains earlier this month.

''Stan was just a gentleman and a magnificent player," said former Sunderland team-mate and club ambassador Jim Montgomery.

"I never heard him say a bad word about anybody. He was one of the best players I ever played with and he left Sunderland far too early."

Anderson joined Newcastle from Sunderland for £30,000 in 1963 and skippered them to the Second Division title in 1964-65, before managing Middlesbrough to promotion.

He was also assistant manager at QPR and Manchester City.

