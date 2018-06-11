Gerard Deulofeu: Watford set to confirm signing of Barcelona winger

Deulofeu was the first signing made by Watford since they appointed former Malaga boss Javi Gracia in January.

Watford are expected to confirm the signing of winger Gerard Deulofeu from Barcelona later this week.

A fee, thought to be around £11.5m, has been agreed for the 24-year-old, with personal terms expected to be a formality.

Deulofeu spent the second half of last season on loan at Watford, scoring once in seven Premier League appearances.

The ex-Barcelona youth player has previously had two spells in the Premier League with Everton.

He spent the 2013-14 campaign on loan at Goodison Park and returned on a permanent basis in 2015 after an unsuccessful spell at Sevilla.

Following 18 months with the Toffees, Deulofeu finished the 2016-17 season on loan with AC Milan, then went back to Barcelona last summer when the Catalans activated a buy-back clause.