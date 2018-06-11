Josh Murphy: Cardiff City close to signing Norwich City winger

Josh Murphy scored Norwich's winner against Cardiff at Carrow Road in a 3-2 win in September 2016

Cardiff City are close to completing the signing of winger Josh Murphy from Championship side Norwich City.

The Bluebirds have agreed a fee, believed to be about £11m, with the Norfolk club for the 23-year-old.

Murphy is set to become boss Neil Warnock's first signing since Cardiff won promotion to the Premier League.

It would be Cardiff's most expensive signing since their relegation from the top flight in 2014 and the biggest under Warnock.

Cardiff spent £11m to sign Chile midfielder Gary Medel from Sevilla in August 2013, whilst Warnock's biggest outlay was the £6m spent on Bolton striker Gary Madine in January.

Murphy has made 108 appearances for the Canaries after coming through the Carrow Road club's academy, and scored 11 goals in 47 appearances last season.

The former England Under-20 international has already held talks over personal terms with Cardiff.

Warnock has previously said he wants "five or six" new signings to add to his squad that earned top-flight status with a second-place finish in the Championship.

It is understood they are also targeting Preston left-back Greg Cunningham but have dropped interest in West Bromwich Albion's Republic of Ireland international winger James McClean.

Contract offers have been made to winger Junior Hoilett and midfielder Aron Gunnarsson, whose Cardiff City Stadium deals are set to expire.

The club are confident that Hoilett, 28, will agree to stay.