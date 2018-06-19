Denmark v Australia

Christian Eriksen has had a hand in 17 goals in his last 14 appearances for Denmark

TEAM NEWS

Denmark's Jonas Knudsen, who was on the bench against Peru, flew back home to see his newborn daughter immediately after Saturday's victory but returned to the squad on Tuesday.

Lasse Schone could replace William Kvist, who was stretchered off during Denmark's opener, though the midfielder remains hopeful of returning before the end of the group stages.

The tournament's youngest player, 19-year-old Daniel Arzani, was introduced in Saturday's defeat for Australia and could start against Denmark.

OVERVIEW

Denmark began their World Cup campaign with a hard-fought victory against a Peru side making their first appearance in the competition since 1982.

Peru had earlier missed a penalty which was given by the video assistant referee for a foul by Yussuf Poulsen but the offender then gave Denmark a slim lead in the second half.

It took Denmark 27 minutes to have their first shot on goal in Saransk and they were forced to defend for large periods of the game but will still fancy their chances against an Australian side who have only made it out of the group stages on one occasion at the World Cup (2006).

Following the shock resignation of coach Ange Postecoglou in November, Van Marwijk has had limited time to prepare his Australia squad but they produced a good performance against one of the tournament favourites France.

Australia are aiming to emulate their achievements in 2006, but got off on the wrong foot with a late 2-1 defeat in Kazan.

VIEW FROM BOTH CAMPS

Denmark coach Age Hareide: "Australia are a bit different to us. We have a few players who are at a higher level than them if you look at the squads player by player. But it's going to be a tight game.

"If you look at the results during this tournament then it would appear that many of the favourites have a tough time dealing with that role. If you go back two years and look at the matches there, then that was the case there as well.

"They leave all the pressure on the favourites because they can play free without pressure. And when a wall of 10 men is waiting for you in the box, then they can become very tough to break down."

Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy: "We have a gameplan, which we've played since Bert Van Marwijk and the coaching staff took over and not a lot is changing. We just try and do our jobs better.

"The gameplan worked well against France, maybe we need to attack a bit more but that depends how the game's going. We need to win so hopefully we'll get a few chances and put them away."

"Every game at the World Cup is like a final."

On Denmark's Christian Eriksen: "He's an excellent player, he's had a great season and he's probably Denmark's most dangerous player. We have to keep a close eye on him, and try and stop the supply to him. We have to do it altogether as a team."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This will be the fourth encounter between Denmark and Australia, their first at the World Cup. None of their previous fixtures - all friendlies - have ended in a draw (two wins for Denmark, one for Australia).

Australia have lost seven of their nine World Cup encounters against European opposition (W1, D1), their only win coming against Serbia in 2010 (2-1).

Denmark

Only in their first ever appearance in 1986 have Denmark won both of their opening two matches in a World Cup campaign.

Denmark kept a clean sheet in their opening match against Peru, but have never kept consecutive shutouts in the World Cup before.

All 28 of Denmark's World Cup goals have come from inside the box.

Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has kept a clean sheet in each of his last five matches for Denmark, last conceding a goal 534 minutes ago against Republic of Ireland.

Christian Eriksen has had a hand in 17 goals in his last 14 appearances for Denmark (12 goals, 5 assists).

Australia