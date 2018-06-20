World Cup 2018: Argentina v Croatia

Lionel Messi scored the winner from the penalty spot when Argentina last played Croatia in 2014

BBC coverage

TEAM NEWS

Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli is reportedly considering abandoning the 4-2-3-1 formation used against Iceland in favour of a 3-4-3 system.

Boca Juniors winger Cristian Pavon could start his first competitive game, while Gabriel Mercado and Marcos Acuna may also earn recalls.

Croatia, who will reach the last 16 with a win, are without Nikola Kalinic.

The striker was sent home after refusing to come on as a substitute against Nigeria, citing a back problem.

The Croats didn't field a recognised defensive midfielder in their opening game, and must decide whether to stick with that adventurous line-up.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Their four previous meetings have produced two wins for Argentina, one Croatian victory and a draw.

The only encounter at a World Cup came in the group stage at the 1998 World Cup. Both sides were already through to the last 16, but Argentina's 1-0 win - secured by a Mauricio Pineda goal - ensured they topped the group.

Argentina

The last time Argentina failed to win either of their first two World Cup games was in 1974.

Their only defeat in their last 16 group games is the 1-0 loss to England in 2002 (W12, D3).

They have scored more than once in just two of their last 10 competitive games, netting nine times in total during that run.

Argentina had the worst shot conversation rate in South American qualifying (8.1%).

Sergio Aguero has scored in each of his last four appearances for Argentina.

Lionel Messi has failed to score with his last 21 shots in matches at World Cup finals.

But over the last two years he has scored 14 goals in 17 games for Argentina, including six in his last four games (hat-tricks against Ecuador and Haiti).

Croatia

Victory would see the Croats win back-to-back World Cup games for the first time since 1998.

Croatia have never lost their second group game at a World Cup (W3, D1), conceding just one goal in four matches - in a 2-1 victory against Italy in 2002.

The Croats have lost all four of their World Cup games against South American opposition (three defeats versus Brazil and one against Argentina).

Despite beating Nigeria 2-0 in their opening match, Croatia didn't register a shot on target from open play until the 92nd minute. Luka Modric's 71st minute penalty was their first shot on target.

Vedran Corluka, who was an unused substitute against Nigeria, could win his 100th cap.

'Argentina 73% chance of progressing'

Football statisticians Gracenote Sports believe Argentina have a 73% chance of progressing through the group.

Gracenote Sports head of analysis Simon Gleave said: "Argentina's draw with Iceland has reduced their chance of progress slightly to 73% but they are still favourites to go through from Group D. Argentina cannot afford a defeat by Croatia in the second match though as this will seriously affect their chance of a place in the last 16."