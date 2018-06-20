World Cup - Group D
Argentina19:00Croatia
Venue: Nizhny Novgorod Stadium

World Cup 2018: Argentina v Croatia

Lionel Messi scores for Argentina
Lionel Messi scored the winner from the penalty spot when Argentina last played Croatia in 2014

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Watch live on BBC One from 20:30 BST; listen on BBC Radio 5 live; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli is reportedly considering abandoning the 4-2-3-1 formation used against Iceland in favour of a 3-4-3 system.

Boca Juniors winger Cristian Pavon could start his first competitive game, while Gabriel Mercado and Marcos Acuna may also earn recalls.

Croatia, who will reach the last 16 with a win, are without Nikola Kalinic.

The striker was sent home after refusing to come on as a substitute against Nigeria, citing a back problem.

The Croats didn't field a recognised defensive midfielder in their opening game, and must decide whether to stick with that adventurous line-up.

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi has failed to score with his last 21 shots in matches at World Cup finals

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Their four previous meetings have produced two wins for Argentina, one Croatian victory and a draw.
  • The only encounter at a World Cup came in the group stage at the 1998 World Cup. Both sides were already through to the last 16, but Argentina's 1-0 win - secured by a Mauricio Pineda goal - ensured they topped the group.

Argentina

  • The last time Argentina failed to win either of their first two World Cup games was in 1974.
  • Their only defeat in their last 16 group games is the 1-0 loss to England in 2002 (W12, D3).
  • They have scored more than once in just two of their last 10 competitive games, netting nine times in total during that run.
  • Argentina had the worst shot conversation rate in South American qualifying (8.1%).
  • Sergio Aguero has scored in each of his last four appearances for Argentina.
  • Lionel Messi has failed to score with his last 21 shots in matches at World Cup finals.
  • But over the last two years he has scored 14 goals in 17 games for Argentina, including six in his last four games (hat-tricks against Ecuador and Haiti).

Croatia

  • Victory would see the Croats win back-to-back World Cup games for the first time since 1998.
  • Croatia have never lost their second group game at a World Cup (W3, D1), conceding just one goal in four matches - in a 2-1 victory against Italy in 2002.
  • The Croats have lost all four of their World Cup games against South American opposition (three defeats versus Brazil and one against Argentina).
  • Despite beating Nigeria 2-0 in their opening match, Croatia didn't register a shot on target from open play until the 92nd minute. Luka Modric's 71st minute penalty was their first shot on target.
  • Vedran Corluka, who was an unused substitute against Nigeria, could win his 100th cap.

'Argentina 73% chance of progressing'

Football statisticians Gracenote Sports believe Argentina have a 73% chance of progressing through the group.

Gracenote Sports head of analysis Simon Gleave said: "Argentina's draw with Iceland has reduced their chance of progress slightly to 73% but they are still favourites to go through from Group D. Argentina cannot afford a defeat by Croatia in the second match though as this will seriously affect their chance of a place in the last 16."

Argentina

Find out more

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia22008176
2Uruguay11001013
3Egypt200214-30
4Saudi Arabia100105-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iran11001013
2Portugal10103301
3Spain10103301
4Morocco100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France11002113
2Denmark11001013
3Australia100112-10
4Peru100101-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia11002023
2Iceland10101101
3Argentina10101101
4Nigeria100102-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia11001013
2Brazil10101101
3Switzerland10101101
4Costa Rica100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden11001013
2Mexico11001013
3South Korea100101-10
4Germany100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium11003033
2England11002113
3Tunisia100112-10
4Panama100103-30

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Japan11002113
2Senegal11002113
3Poland100112-10
4Colombia100112-10
View full World Cup tables

Top Stories

Related to this story

2018 Fifa World Cup

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC