Serbia v Switzerland

Midfielder Valon Behrami is the first Swiss player to feature in four World Cups

TEAM NEWS

Switzerland midfielder Valon Behrami is receiving treatment for a muscle problem but is still likely to play.

Head coach Vladimir Petkovic could name the same side that drew 1-1 with Brazil, with Haris Seferovic continuing as a lone forward.

Serbia's Luka Milivojevic may be available despite picking up a minor knock in the win over Costa Rica.

Head coach Mladen Krstajic is not expected to make major changes but he could hand winger Filip Kostic a start.

OVERVIEW

Serbia are the lowest ranked team in Group E but come into this game in pole position after their 1-0 win over Costa Rica, while the Swiss earned a creditable 1-1 draw with joint-favourites Brazil in their opening game.

The Brazilians were frustrated by Switzerland's physical approach and also filed a complaint about Steven Zuber's equaliser after he appeared to push Miranda before nodding home.

"Sometimes there's a lack of recognition and that's a pity because we played very well," grumbled Switzerland boss Vladimir Petkovic in the aftermath of that game.

"I hope that people will take notice of us and take us seriously."

One team that has definitely taken notice is Serbia. "We know everything about Switzerland," stated their head coach Mladen Krstajic after their first match, which was also his first competitive game in charge of the side.

If Krstajic can mastermind a second win then the Serbs would reach the knockout stage for the first time as an independent nation.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Serbia have three points in the bag after beating Costa Rica but this is a very different test for them.

Switzerland frustrated Brazil and annoyed Neymar on Sunday and I liked the way they were set up in that game.

This is a tough one to call, but it is likely to decide who goes through to the last 16 along with Brazil.

Prediction: 1-1.

...for Branislav Ivanovic, a new Serbian record. The defender is set to win his 105th cap against Switzerland

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Switzerland have never faced Serbia before.

However, Switzerland and Yugoslavia have met 13 times, with the Swiss winning six of those meetings (D5, L2).

Yugoslavia won the last time these sides met, claiming a 2-1 friendly victory in Basel in September 2001. Current Serbia head coach Mladen Krstajic scored the winner that day.

Their only previous World Cup meeting was a 3-0 group stage win for Yugoslavia in 1950.

Switzerland's last win over Yugoslavia was a 2-0 friendly victory in October 1983.

Serbia

Serbia (as Yugoslavia) have qualified for the knockout stage on three of the last four occasions when they've won their opening World Cup fixture.

A win for the Serbs would send them into the last 16 for the first time since 1998 (as Yugoslavia).

Their last four World Cup wins have all been 1-0.

Serbia have lost five of their last six World Cup group games, winning the other.

Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 14 goals in his last 17 starts for Serbia.

Branislav Ivanovic made his 104th appearance against Costa Rica and became his country's most-capped player, surpassing the record of Dejan Stankovic (103).

Aleksandar Kolorov's goal against Costa Rica was the first direct free-kick scored by a player from Serbia or Yugoslavia at a World Cup since Sinisa Mihajlovic scored one in a 1-0 victory over Iran in 1998.

Switzerland