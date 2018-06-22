World Cup 2018: England's Dele Alli likely to miss Panama match
England midfielder Dele Alli has not returned to training and is likely to miss their second World Cup Group G game against Panama on Sunday.
The Tottenham player, 22, has missed training with a thigh injury picked up during Monday's 2-1 win over Tunisia.
Pictures of assistant manager Steve Holland's training notes seemed to indicate Ruben Loftus-Cheek would replace him in England's starting XI.
Sunday's match in Nizhny Novgorod is live on BBC One from 12:10 BST.
World Cup debutants Panama were beaten 3-0 by Belgium in their opening match.