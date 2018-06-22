World Cup - Group G
England13:00Panama
Venue: Nizhny Novgorod Stadium

World Cup 2018: England's Dele Alli likely to miss Panama match

Dele Alli comes off the pitch during England's opening match against Tunisia
Dele Alli suffered a thigh injury against Tunisia in England's World Cup opener

England midfielder Dele Alli has not returned to training and is likely to miss their second World Cup Group G game against Panama on Sunday.

The Tottenham player, 22, has missed training with a thigh injury picked up during Monday's 2-1 win over Tunisia.

Pictures of assistant manager Steve Holland's training notes seemed to indicate Ruben Loftus-Cheek would replace him in England's starting XI.

Sunday's match in Nizhny Novgorod is live on BBC One from 12:10 BST.

World Cup debutants Panama were beaten 3-0 by Belgium in their opening match.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 24th June 2018

Group H

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia22008176
2Uruguay22002026
3Egypt200214-30
4Saudi Arabia200206-60

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain21104314
2Portugal21104314
3Iran21011103
4Morocco200202-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France22003126
2Denmark21102114
3Australia201123-11
4Peru200202-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia22005056
2Iceland10101101
3Argentina201114-31
4Nigeria100102-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brazil21103124
2Serbia11001013
3Switzerland10101101
4Costa Rica200203-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden11001013
2Mexico11001013
3Germany100101-10
4South Korea100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium11003033
2England11002113
3Tunisia100112-10
4Panama100103-30

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Japan11002113
2Senegal11002113
3Poland100112-10
4Colombia100112-10
View full World Cup tables

