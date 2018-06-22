Poland v Colombia

James Rodriguez came on as a substitute against Japan but failed to make an impact

TEAM NEWS

Colombia's James Rodriguez could start Sunday's World Cup Group H match against Poland after coming on as a substitute in the defeat by Japan.

Poland forward Dawid Kownacki may start the game after he impressed against Senegal as a second-half substitute.

Centre-back Kamil Glik has returned to full training after shoulder injury but remains a doubt for Sunday's game.

That means Thiago Cionek, his replacement against Senegal, is likely to keep his place.

OVERVIEW

Poland had huge support inside the Spartak Stadium and are the seeded team in Group H - but they were disappointing in all areas during their opening defeat by Senegal.

Leading striker Robert Lewandowski struggled to make his mark during his World Cup debut, and his side must now produce the goods on Sunday.

Their 2-1 defeat came hours after Japan had beaten 10-man Colombia 2-1.

Poland have never qualified for the second phase after losing their opening game, and they could face an even bigger challenge should Rodriguez return to Colombia's starting XI.

Colombia, for their part, played 87 minutes of their opening match with 10 men after Carlos Sanchez was shown the second-fastest World Cup red card in history.

VIEW FROM BOTH CAMPS

Poland assistant coach Hubert Malowiejski: "We are in the same situation. Colombia were considered favourites in our group, but the first game was not good for them.

"But, let's not forget they played almost the whole game with 10 men. They are very difficult to beat, they have played with more or less the same squad for many years."

On James Rodriguez: "We know how good James is, but we treat Colombia as a whole team, even if they have such a great player. The key point is not to let him play brilliantly, it is one of the most important tasks for our team."

Colombia striker Radamel Falcao: "We have two more games ahead and that means we still have the opportunity to progress to the next round. That gives us hope and it is in our own hands on the pitch. This team has shown it is mentally strong.

"It will be like a final. Each team will battle hard to keep the ball, and will close down the space for their opponents to operate in.

"Perhaps we won't make as many mistakes as we did before, because we all know this is a match that will determine who will continue in the World Cup."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

"I thought this game would decide who would win Group H, but now Poland and Colombia face a real scrap to stay in the tournament.

"Poland have to get Robert Lewandowski in the game more than they managed against Senegal, while Colombia need James Rodriguez to be fully fit.

"It is a game neither side can afford to lose, but both need to win. So I am going for a draw."

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This will be the first competitive meeting between Poland and Colombia - the South Americans won the most recent friendly 2-1 in Chorzow in 2006.

Colombia have won only two of their nine previous World Cup games against European opponents (D2 L5), though these victories have come in their past four such meetings against Switzerland in 1994 and Greece in 2014.

None of Poland's nine World Cup games against South American opponents has finished as a draw, with the Eagles winning four and losing five.

Poland

Poland have lost seven of their past nine World Cup matches (W2), failing to score in six of those losses.

They have failed to keep a clean sheet in their past nine World Cup matches, since beating Portugal 1-0 in 1986.

Despite failing to score against Senegal in Poland's opening match, Lewandowski has netted 21 goals in his last 16 appearances for his national team.

Colombia