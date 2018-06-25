World Cup 2018: Nigeria v Argentina

Argentina's 3-0 defeat to Croatia was their heaviest loss in the opening group stage of a World Cup since 1958

TEAM NEWS

Nigeria switched to a 3-5-2 formation for the 2-0 win against Iceland, and could name an unchanged line-up.

Left wing-back Bryan Idowu was replaced by Tyronne Ebuehi at half-time in what appeared a tactical substitution, so it remains to be seen which player starts.

After using a 4-2-3-1 formation against Iceland and a 3-4-3 versus Croatia, Argentina are expected to change once again, with a 4-3-3 or 4-4-2 expected.

Goalkeeper Willy Caballero is set to be dropped after his error versus Croatia.

He is likely to be replaced by the uncapped Franco Armani, who has impressed since joining River Plate earlier this year.

Angel Di Maria and Ever Banega are in contention for recalls, while Gonzalo Higuain could replace Sergio Aguero up front.

VIEW FROM BOTH CAMPS

Argentina midfielder Javier Mascherano: "The relationship with [head coach Jorge] Sampaoli is totally normal, but if we feel uncomfortable, we will raise it, otherwise we would be hypocrites.

"The opposite would be to harm the team, we must seek the collective benefit, we are 23, also those of the squad. We are not playing well and we take charge of the results."

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr: "I thought before this World Cup we were here to learn. I think this team will be ready in 2022 and this World Cup is coming early, but we have a good chance to win against Argentina."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

In each of the last four World Cups Nigeria have qualified for (2002, 2010, 2014 and 2018) they have been drawn in the same group as Argentina. They were also in the same group in 1994.

The Super Eagles have lost all four of their previous World Cup games against Argentina, with all of those defeats by single-goal margins (1-0 in 2002 and 2010, 2-1 in 1994, 3-2 in 2014).

The Nigerians lost a group game to Paraguay at the 1998 tournament, so have been defeated in all five of their World Cup matches versus South American opposition.

Nigeria

Nigeria's six World Cup wins have all come against European sides - they have never beaten opposition from another continent.

The only previous time the Super Eagles won back-to-back World Cup games was in 1998, when they defeated Spain and Bulgaria in their first two matches.

Victory would ensure Nigeria reach the knock-out stage for a second successive World Cup, and for the fourth time in six appearances overall.

Ahmed Musa is Nigeria's all-time top scorer at the World Cup with four goals - two against Iceland at this tournament, and two versus Argentina in 2014.

Argentina