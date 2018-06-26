World Cup 2018: South Korea v Germany

Germany's Toni Kroos scored a dramatic 94th-minute winner against Sweden

BBC coverage

How to follow: Watch live on BBC One from 1645; Listen on BBC Radio 5 live; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

South Korea will be without captain Ki Sung-yueng who has a calf strain.

Coach Shin Tae-yong knows his side have to win so may pick an attacking line-up as a result.

Germany are without Jerome Boateng after his red card against Sweden, but fellow central defender Mats Hummels is fit again after a neck injury.

Midfielder Sebastian Rudy may be able to play with a protective mask after undergoing a minor operation on his nose on Sunday.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I could not believe how bad Germany were against Mexico but they showed why they are world champions with the way they rescued themselves so late on with their win over Sweden.

They surely won't have any more slip-ups this time, against a South Korea side who have been beaten in both their games so far.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Two of the three matches between South Korea and Germany have been at World Cup finals, with the Germans winning both matches (3-2 in 1994 & 1-0 in 2002). South Korea's only victory against Germany was in a friendly in 2004.

South Korea

Son Heung-min attempted eight shots in their defeat to Mexico - three more than South Korea managed in their opening match against Sweden.

South Korea have conceded a penalty in both of their matches - they had conceded just one penalty in their previous 29 World Cup games combined.

They have lost their last four consecutive World Cup matches, their joint-worst run since they also lost four in a row between 1986 and 1990.

Germany