Mexico v Sweden

Sweden coach Janne Andersson complained about several refereeing decisions in the last-gasp loss to Germany

TEAM NEWS

Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio is renowned for rotating his squad and with a third game in 11 days, several changes could be made.

Marco Fabian is pushing for a first start of the tournament, while Edson Alvarez is also in contention.

Sweden should stick with the eleven who were only denied a draw with Germany by Toni Kroos' injury-time winner.

Sebastian Larsson, Viktor Claesson and Albin Ekdal are one booking away from suspension.

Qualifying permutations Mexico need a point against Sweden to go through and top the group. They are definitely through with a defeat if Germany fail to win. Sweden are guaranteed to qualify if they win or better Germany's result. If they beat Mexico and Germany fail to win, Sweden will top the group. Germany must win by two or more goals or better Sweden's result to guarantee qualifying. If both Germany and Sweden draw, the team in the higher-scoring game will finish second. If both draws are the same scoreline, Germany finish second on head-to-head. South Korea must beat Germany and hope Sweden lose to Mexico to have a chance of qualifying.

OVERVIEW

With everything to play for in Group F, the build-up to this match should be dominated by football, but in an age of social media, when the stakes are high, unpleasant things can follow.

Following Germany's last-gasp equaliser against Sweden, via the brilliant boot of Toni Kroos, knives were quickly sharpened in sickening fashion. Swedish defender Jimmy Durmaz, who conceded the free-kick which Kroos converted in the 95th minute, was subjected to death threats online.

Durmaz issued a statement in response, alongside supportive chants from team-mates, branding the abuse "unacceptable" and added: "We stand united. We are Sweden."

Unity on the pitch will also be required if Sweden are to recover from that heartbreaking defeat to make it into the knockout stage.

Mexico have performed well in winning their opening two matches and could become the first CONCACAF team to win three consecutive World Cup matches. They need just a point to go through while a win would be enough for Sweden.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I am sure Sweden will not just go gung-ho from the start, because they are far more measured than that, but this is a difficult task for them.

Prediction: 1-0

Javier Hernandez is now Mexico's joint leading scorer

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This will be the tenth game between these sides but just a second at a World Cup.

Sweden won their only previous meeting in this tournament, a 3-0 victory as hosts in the opening group match in 1958.

Mexico are unbeaten in four of their last five matches against Sweden (W2, D2), although all of those games were friendlies.

Mexico

Javier Hernandez scored his 50th international goal against South Korea, taking him level with Luis Hernandez as Mexico's leading scorer.

Forty eight (96%) of Javier Hernandez's 50 goals for Mexico have come from inside the box.

Mexico have won their opening two World Cup games for just the second time (also 2002).

On the previous seven occasions Mexico have gone unbeaten in their opening two games, they have progressed to the knockout stage.

They're now unbeaten in their last five group stage matches and have lost just two of their last 19 games at this stage.

