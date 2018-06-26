World Cup - Group E
Switzerland19:00Costa Rica
Venue: Nizhny Novgorod Stadium

Switzerland v Costa Rica

Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates scoring against Serbia
Xherdan Shaqiri made this gesture after scoring a 90th-minute winner as Switzerland came from behind to beat Serbia.

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

Granit Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri and Stephan Lichtsteiner are available for Switzerland after avoiding bans for a 'double-headed eagle gesture' during their crucial victory over Serbia.

The trio were instead fined by Fifa for "unsporting behaviour" following their controversial celebrations.

Costa Rica saw their resistance broken in the 91st minute in a 2-0 defeat against Brazil last time out.

Oscar Ramirez' side are yet to earn a point or score in Group E.

MATCH PREVIEW

Switzerland took a huge step towards securing last-16 qualification courtesy of Shaqiri's 90th-minute winner against Serbia, leaving Vladimir Petkovic's side only requiring one point from their final match to progress.

Largely outplayed by their opponents in the first-half, the Swiss rallied as Xhaka's powerful strike cancelled out Aleksandar Mitrovic's opener to set up a thrilling finish.

However, in the days since that win in Kaliningrad the team have been made to sweat over Fifa's verdict on whether Xhaka, Shaqiri and Lichtsteiner would receive two-match bans.

With that threat lifted, focus returns to qualifying from, or potentially winning, Group E.

Costa Rica were the surprise package in Brazil four years ago, reaching the quarter-finals, but have fallen short in Russia and are unable to qualify,

A narrow opening defeat to Serbia, followed by two injury-time goals for Brazil last time out have left Los Ticos playing for pride in Nizhny Novgorod.

Having only once failed to take a point in three group games at a World Cup in 2006, the Costa Ricans could have a big say in who progresses from Group E.

World Cup Group E standings after two rounds of matches
Switzerland need one point to qualify for the last-16 but will also go through if Serbia lose to Brazil.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Switzerland have impressed me so far with the way they kept Brazil quiet and then fought back to beat Serbia, but I am not surprised that they are doing well.

They are a team that is greater than the sum of its parts, they are extremely well-coached and they always have a real go too. They will be too strong for Costa Rica.

Prediction: 1-0

Lawro's full predictions

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Switzerland and Costa Rica will be meeting for the third time and for the first time at a major tournament.
  • Both nations have recorded one win each; Switzerland defeated Costa Rica 2-0 in 2006, before Costa Rica recorded a 1-0 victory in 2010.

Switzerland

  • The Swiss are unbeaten in their previous four World Cup games against sides from Concacaf (W2 D2) - most recently defeating Honduras at the 2014 World Cup (3-0).
  • Switzerland have conceded a goal in each of their last three World Cup games; they had only conceded in three of the previous 10 before this run.
  • Xherdan Shaqiri has been directly involved in five of Switzerland's last six World Cup goals (four goals, one assist).
  • Stephan Lichtsteiner made his ninth World Cup appearance for versus Serbia - the most of any Swiss player.

Costa Rica

  • Costa Rica are winless in their last four World Cup games against European sides (W0 D3 L1), scoring just one goal across those four matches.
  • Costa Rica are winless in their last five World Cup matches (W0 D3 L2), failing to score in four of those.
  • A loss for Costa Rica will mean they will finish the group stage on zero points - only at World Cup 2006 have they failed to pick up a single point at the tournament.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Uruguay33005059
2Russia32018446
3Saudi Arabia310227-53
4Egypt300326-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain31206515
2Portugal31205415
3Iran31112204
4Morocco301224-21

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France32103127
2Denmark31202115
3Peru31022203
4Australia301225-31

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia22005056
2Nigeria21012203
3Iceland201113-21
4Argentina201114-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brazil21103124
2Switzerland21103214
3Serbia21012203
4Costa Rica200203-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Mexico22003126
2Germany21012203
3Sweden21012203
4South Korea200213-20

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England22008266
2Belgium22008266
3Tunisia200237-40
4Panama200219-80

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Japan21104314
2Senegal21104314
3Colombia21014223
4Poland200215-40
View full World Cup tables

Top Stories

2018 Fifa World Cup

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC